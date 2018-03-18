Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Second straight loss
Luongo stopped 32 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. He allowed three goals.
Bobby Lou has allowed eight goals in his last two games -- both were loses. But prior to that, he had gone 7-0-1 in eight games, allowing 20 goals in that span. Luongo's fantasy value remains solid, if not unspectacular.
