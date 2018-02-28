Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cage work Thursday
Luongo will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Devils, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The 38-year-old backstop has posted a 2.61 GAA and .927 save percentage through 20 starts, emerging with wins in half of his appearances this season. Luongo will next face a Devils squad that's situated directly behind the Panthers in scoring at 2.92 goals per game, and one that will welcome talented offensive producer Patrick Maroon into the lineup following his trade from Edmonton.
