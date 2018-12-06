Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cross-conference clash

Luongo will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Avalanche, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo had been dealing with a knee injury heading into Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the veteran back between the pipes, let alone pitching a 33-save shutout to the delight of the home crowd. Luongo will now meet up with an Avalanche team that is 7-1-2 over its last 10 games.