Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cross-conference clash
Luongo will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Avalanche, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo had been dealing with a knee injury heading into Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the veteran back between the pipes, let alone pitching a 33-save shutout to the delight of the home crowd. Luongo will now meet up with an Avalanche team that is 7-1-2 over its last 10 games.
