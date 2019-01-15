Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for rematch against Canadiens

Luongo will start in goal on the road against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo will seek revenge on the Habs after the intradivisional club got the best of him at home in his final start of 2018. The 39-year-old is 8-11-1 with career-worst peripherals (3.34 GAA and .892 save percentage) through 23 starts.