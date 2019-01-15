Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for rematch against Canadiens
Luongo will start in goal on the road against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo will seek revenge on the Habs after the intradivisional club got the best of him at home in his final start of 2018. The 39-year-old is 8-11-1 with career-worst peripherals (3.34 GAA and .892 save percentage) through 23 starts.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Loses in return to Vancouver•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defending crease in Vancouver•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Continues struggling•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns in forgettable performance•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...