Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Shielding net Thursday

Luongo will start in goal against host Ottawa on Thursday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Luongo reportedly will be countered by Anders Nilsson in this divisional showdown against an Ottawa club that owns a hideous minus-52 goal differential. Bobby Lou is 15-16-4 with a 3.19 GAA and .897 save percentage through 39 games.

