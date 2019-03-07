Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Should embrace challenge versus B's

Luongo will patrol the crease versus the Bruins in Boston on Thursday, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Florida's go-to netminder recorded his first and only shutout of the season against these Bruins on Dec. 4 -- setting aside 33 shots in the process. However, Luongo has lost four straight games and Florida's playoff hopes are dashed, so take that into account when setting daily lineups on Thursday's 11-game offering.