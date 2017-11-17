Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Shuts out San Jose

Luongo stopped all 35 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-0 win over San Jose.

Luongo won consecutive starts while stopping 64 of 68 shots for a .941 save percentage coming in, and kept the good times rolling with this sparkling performance. He stood tall despite plenty of late pressure by the hosts, making 17 of his 35 saves in the thid period. The 38-year-old netminder's slow start likely spooked some owners, but his .927 save percentage suggests Luongo's still got plenty left in the tank.