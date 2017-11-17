Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Shuts out San Jose
Luongo stopped all 35 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-0 win over San Jose.
Luongo won consecutive starts while stopping 64 of 68 shots for a .941 save percentage coming in, and kept the good times rolling with this sparkling performance. He stood tall despite plenty of late pressure by the hosts, making 17 of his 35 saves in the thid period. The 38-year-old netminder's slow start likely spooked some owners, but his .927 save percentage suggests Luongo's still got plenty left in the tank.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 40 in shootout win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Not resting on laurels after milestone win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will be deployed again Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 45 shots in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...