Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Silences Habs with road shutout

Luongo stopped 28 shots during Monday's 2-0 win over Montreal.

While Montreal is obviously a soft opponent, fantasy owners are begging for shutouts at this stage of the season, and the veteran delivered. Additionally, after losing consecutive games with eight goals allowed, this was a strong bounce-back showing from Luongo. He's now won nine of 13 games since returning from a lower-body injury Feb. 17, and a hefty workload should be expected moving forward with Florida chasing a playoff berth.