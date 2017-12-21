Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Skates for first time

Luongo (lower body) skated with full gear for the first time since suffering his injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Bob Boughner told reporters that Luongo "obviously has a long way to go, but there's definitely been some great progression." Given he has yet to resume practicing with the team and is only just getting back on the ice, it's probably safe to assume the netminder won't be available in the near future. Before he can retake his spot between the pipes, the veteran will need to be a full participant at practice -- in addition to being activated off injured reserve.