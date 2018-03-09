Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Slams door on Habs

Luongo pushed aside all 40 shots from the Canadiens in Thursday's 5-0 win.

This was the second shutout for the veteran netminder this season, and it also counts as his 75th over an illustrious career that's going on 18 years old. Luongo now has seven wins in his past nine games, which undoubtedly has alleviated concerns about how he'd perform following a 27-game layoff due to a lower-body injury. The 38-year-old remains quite useful as a No. 1 fantasy goalie.