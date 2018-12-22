Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stands tall against Red Wings

Luongo kicked back 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 road win over the Red Wings.

Luongo allowed five goals on 22 shots to the Maple Leafs his last time out, but he was able to avenge for that stinker by limiting the damage against a Red Wings club that is now only one point ahead of the Panthers in the Atlantic Division standings. Still, the celebrated goalie in his 18th season needs to regain the form that saw him sandwich four wins between Nov. 2 and Nov. 13. Indeed, Luongo's 2018-19 campaign has primarily been comprised of injuries and inconsistent play.