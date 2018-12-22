Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stands tall against Red Wings
Luongo kicked back 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's 2-1 road win over the Red Wings.
Luongo allowed five goals on 22 shots to the Maple Leafs his last time out, but he was able to avenge for that stinker by limiting the damage against a Red Wings club that is now only one point ahead of the Panthers in the Atlantic Division standings. Still, the celebrated goalie in his 18th season needs to regain the form that saw him sandwich four wins between Nov. 2 and Nov. 13. Indeed, Luongo's 2018-19 campaign has primarily been comprised of injuries and inconsistent play.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gearing up for matinee•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets the yank•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod against Leafs•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Rewarded with victory•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Third win in last 10 starts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...