Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting against Canadiens

Luongo will be the road netminder Monday against the Canadiens.

Montreal has been reeling down the stretch, as it has averaged a league-low 2.30 goals per game since the All-Star break. Luongo, meanwhile, has a 2.64 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 12 games since returning from his lengthy injury absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories