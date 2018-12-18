Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in Buffalo

Luongo will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo has struggled recently, compiling a 1-2-1 record in his last four appearances while posting a sub-par 3.66 GAA and .882 save percentage over that span. The 39-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Buffalo team that's 11-3-2 at home this year.