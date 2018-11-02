Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in Finland

Luongo (knee) will get the start in goal in Friday's Global Series game against the Jets.

Luongo wasn't expected to play during the Panthers' trip to Finland, but Florida is clearly searching for a spark after falling to the Jets 4-2 on Thursday. The veteran netminder hasn't played since suffering a knee injury Oct. 6 against Tampa Bay, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against Winnipeg. He'll be taking on a Jets team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game this campaign, 17th in the NHL.