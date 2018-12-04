Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in goal Tuesday

Luongo (knee) will return to the lineup and start in Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo has been on the shelf for the last five games and is healthy again. The veteran backstop draws a favorable matchup against the Bruins, who have scored two or less goals in seven of their last eight games. Luongo's game has taken a step back so far with a .902 save percentage and 3.07 GAA, so this will be a solid opportunity to re-gain confidence.