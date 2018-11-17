Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in New York

Luongo will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Rangers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo struggled in his last start Thursday against Columbus, surrendering six goals on 36 shots en route to an ugly 7-3 loss. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his fifth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's only averaging 2.67 goals per game at home this season, 27th in the NHL.