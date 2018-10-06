Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in Tampa Bay

Luongo will patrol the crease in Saturday's road matchup with the Lightning. NHL.com's Corey Long reports.

Luongo wasn't great during preseason play, posting an 0-2-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.80 GAA and .873 save percentage in three appearances. The veteran netminder will look to get dialed in and start the 2018-19 campaign off on the right foot by stealing a win on the road in a brutal matchup with Tampa Bay's high-powered offense.