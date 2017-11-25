Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting Saturday against Chicago
Luongo will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Luongo was razor sharp in his last start, turning aside 43 of the 44 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday in a home matchup with a Blackhawks squad that's averaging 2.55 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 41 shots in win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Designated starter for Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Takes loss versus Ducks•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets nod versus Anaheim•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Shuts out San Jose•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...