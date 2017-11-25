Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting Saturday against Chicago

Luongo will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Luongo was razor sharp in his last start, turning aside 43 of the 44 shots he faced en route to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday in a home matchup with a Blackhawks squad that's averaging 2.55 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.