Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting Thursday
Luongo will patrol the crease in Thursday's matchup with San Jose, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.
The veteran will be making his fifth start out of his team's last six games since returning from a thumb injury, and has played particularly well recently. Luongo is 2-1-0 with a 1.96 GAA and .948 save percentage in his last three starts, including a 1.52 GAA and .958 save percentage in two road appearances during that span.
