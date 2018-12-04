Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Status coming down to warmups
Luongo (knee) will be a game-time decision Tuesday evening against the visiting Bruins, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The Panthers had hoped that Luongo would be ready to return by the weekend, but James Reimer was put to work in a back-to-back set against the Sabres and Lightning, respectively. Florida also has Michael Hutchinson on the roster if he's needed to start against the B's in the upcoming contest.
