Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stifles Leafs to snap losing streak
Luongo turned aside 20 of 21 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
The Leafs got one past him within the first two minutes of the game, but Luongo kept his focus and shut them down for the rest of the night. It's his first win since Dec. 22, ending an 0-5-0 slump over his last six outings that had seen the veteran netminder post an ugly 4.48 GAA and .851 save percentage. Assuming he doesn't slide back into bad habits, look for Luongo to improve on those numbers significantly up to and through the All-Star break.
More News
