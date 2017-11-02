Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Still parked on IR
Luongo (thumb) won't dress Thursday for a home game against the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Florida's top netminder remains on injured reserve, leaving the team with little choice but to run with James Reimer -- who was shelled for five goals on 19 shots his last time out -- as well as Antti Niemi, who couldn't hold down a roster spot with the two-time defending champion Penguins. Bobby Lou's next chance to suit up for a contest will be Saturday, with the Cats playing host to the Rangers.
