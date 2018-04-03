Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 27 in winning fashion

Luongo allowed two goals on 29 shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Carolina.

Florida has an uphill climb to a playoff berth and isn't in control of its own destiny. Luongo and the Panthers also face Nashville and Boston -- twice -- before the end of the regular season, and all three contests project as tough tests. Still, the veteran netminder has been excellent when healthy (.926 save percentage) this year, so the potential is there for him to finish strong.