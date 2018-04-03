Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 27 in winning fashion
Luongo allowed two goals on 29 shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Carolina.
Florida has an uphill climb to a playoff berth and isn't in control of its own destiny. Luongo and the Panthers also face Nashville and Boston -- twice -- before the end of the regular season, and all three contests project as tough tests. Still, the veteran netminder has been excellent when healthy (.926 save percentage) this year, so the potential is there for him to finish strong.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Perfect in relief•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 31 saves in Wednesday's loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Health restored•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Unavailable Saturday due to lower-body issue•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...