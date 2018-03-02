Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 29 to beat Devils

Luongo made 29 saves to beat the Devils by a 3-2 score Thursday.

Luongo was sharp throughout, as his team never trailed in this one. He's won four consecutive starts and is 5-1-0 since returning from injury Feb. 7. Luongo's held four of those six opponents to two goals or fewer.

