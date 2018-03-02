Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 29 to beat Devils
Luongo made 29 saves to beat the Devils by a 3-2 score Thursday.
Luongo was sharp throughout, as his team never trailed in this one. He's won four consecutive starts and is 5-1-0 since returning from injury Feb. 7. Luongo's held four of those six opponents to two goals or fewer.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cage work Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Holds off Leafs for OT win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal against Toronto•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Edges Penguins in wild one•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Draws third straight start Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Backstops Cats to emotional home-ice win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...