Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 40 in shootout win
Luongo made 40 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Dallas.
Luongo didn't let a pair of Jamie Benn goals get him down, stopping the talented forward when it counted most to help secure a 2-1 win in the shootout. He was far busier than Dallas counterpart Kari Lehtonen, as the visitors held a 43-29 edge in shots. Luongo's starting to get into a groove with wins in consecutive appearances after an ugly 1-3-1 start to the season
