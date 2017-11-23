Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 41 shots in win
Luongo turned aside 41 of 42 shots faced during Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
The 38-year-old netminder picked up his fifth win of the season and certainly will help mend his 2.78 GAA on the year. The Panthers have underachieved to start the year, so there is room for Luongo to improve his numbers, but his fantasy upside remains capped by his age and the threat of a potential timeshare situation with James Reimer down the line.
