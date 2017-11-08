Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 45 shots in loss
Luongo saved 45 of 47 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina.
It's tough to fault Luongo for this defeat, especially since it was easily his best showing of the season. After all, the veteran's save percentage climbed from .901 to .912. Still, even with this throwback showing, it's difficult to view Luongo as anything other than a matchup-based option in the majority of fantasy formats at this stage of the game.
