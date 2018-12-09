Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Struggling to find success
Luongo made 22 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.
Since mid-November, Luongo has just a single win in seven starts. Bench him until you see signs of life in his game. He's too much of a risk right now.
