Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Suffers shootout loss in relief

Luongo allowed three goals on 30 shots during a relief appearance in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

A night after moving into third place on the all-time wins list, Luongo entered the game early in the second period because of an injury to James Reimer. The loss snaps Luongo's modest two-game winning streak, but he still owns a .920 save percentage in the last three contests. Overall, Luongo is 14-13-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season.