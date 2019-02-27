Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Suffers shootout loss in relief
Luongo allowed three goals on 30 shots during a relief appearance in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.
A night after moving into third place on the all-time wins list, Luongo entered the game early in the second period because of an injury to James Reimer. The loss snaps Luongo's modest two-game winning streak, but he still owns a .920 save percentage in the last three contests. Overall, Luongo is 14-13-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season.
