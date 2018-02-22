Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tabbed for Thursday's start

Luongo will attempt to protect the home net from the Capitals on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's strange to see a team led by Alex Ovechkin ranking dead last in shots on goal, but that metric is a bit skewed when you consider that the Capitals average 3.07 goals per contest -- ninth in the NHL. Luongo should be eager to get back into the win column after suffering a tough-luck loss in Toronto on Tuesday, when he set aside 30 of 31 shots.