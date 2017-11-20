Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Takes loss versus Ducks

Luongo allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 loss against the Ducks on Sunday.

Florida dominated the puck, outshooting Anaheim, 52-28, but the Ducks capitalized on two power-play chances to earn the narrow victory. The Panthers have the 30th ranked penalty kill in the league, so this problem shouldn't be news to Luongo owners. On a team that's in the bottom third in both penalty kill and power play, special teams could be an issue in Florida all season. That will only hurt Luongo's fantasy value.