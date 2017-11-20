Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Takes loss versus Ducks
Luongo allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 loss against the Ducks on Sunday.
Florida dominated the puck, outshooting Anaheim, 52-28, but the Ducks capitalized on two power-play chances to earn the narrow victory. The Panthers have the 30th ranked penalty kill in the league, so this problem shouldn't be news to Luongo owners. On a team that's in the bottom third in both penalty kill and power play, special teams could be an issue in Florida all season. That will only hurt Luongo's fantasy value.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets nod versus Anaheim•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Shuts out San Jose•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting Thursday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Stops 40 in shootout win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Not resting on laurels after milestone win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...