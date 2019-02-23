Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on LA
Luongo will start between the pipes in Saturday's home matchup with the Kings, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Luongo hasn't started in net since he surrendered two goals on 18 shots en route to a 3-0 loss to the Stars on Feb. 12, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off early on against LA. The veteran netminder will look to get dialed in and secure his 13th win of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Kings club that's lost six consecutive games.
