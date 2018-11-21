Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on Tampa Bay
Luongo will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Lightning, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Luongo has struggled recently, suffering back-to-back losses to Columbus and the Rangers while posting an ugly 5.19 GAA and .833 save percentage over that span. The veteran backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Lightning squad that's 7-3-0 at home this season.
