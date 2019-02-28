Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on Vegas for first time
Luongo is getting set to face the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Luongo is expected to be countered by Vegas' No. 2 goalie in Malcolm Subban. The 39-year-old goaltender has never seen the Golden Knights, but he's been successful against Pacific Division opponents this season based on a 3-2-1 record, 2.29 GAA and .920 save percentage through six games.
