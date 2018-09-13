Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Targeted for 50 games
Coach Bob Boughner told reporters, "in a perfect world" Luongo would play in 50 contests this season, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Injuries have limited Luongo to 35 and 40 games played in the last two seasons, so 50 would actually represent an uptick compared to recent history. When healthy, however, the netminder has played as many as 76 games in a season -- although it's been over a decade since that was the case. With James Reimer available to serve as the No. 2, the club appears poised to limited the 38-year-old Luongo's minutes in order to preserve him for a postseason run.
