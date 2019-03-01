Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tarnished by Knights

Luongo gave up five goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

With James Reimer (undisclosed) out, Luongo was unable to hold the fort for the Panthers in this game. The flood of goals inflated his GAA to 3.15 while his save percentage dipped to .897, and his record dropped to 14-13-3. Luongo will likely see a start this weekend when the Hurricanes and Senators visit Sunrise on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.