Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tarnished by Knights
Luongo gave up five goals on 46 shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
With James Reimer (undisclosed) out, Luongo was unable to hold the fort for the Panthers in this game. The flood of goals inflated his GAA to 3.15 while his save percentage dipped to .897, and his record dropped to 14-13-3. Luongo will likely see a start this weekend when the Hurricanes and Senators visit Sunrise on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on Vegas for first time•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Suffers shootout loss in relief•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Defeats Avs in overtime•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Between pipes against Avs•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Moves into third place on wins list•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on LA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...