Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Team rallies after he vacates post
Luongo allowed three goals on eight shots to the Red Wings before James Reimer took over and was a perfect 12-for-12 on saves in Monday's 4-3 shootout win.
Luongo didn't come out for the second period after yielding goals to three Detroit forwards over 20 minutes, so all he could do was look on as his team rallied back for its second straight win in support of Reimer. Due to his rough first period, Bobby Lou's season-long save percentage dropped to .897 in his 19th game. The 39-year-old has been pulled several times this season, making him no better than a No. 2 fantasy goalie in most redraft formats.
