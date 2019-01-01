Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine in Detroit

Luongo will draw the start against the Red Wings on Monday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

As has been the case over the last few years, Loungo has been fairly inconsistent while battling multiple injuries this season. He was knocked around for four goals on just 27 shots against Montreal on Dec. 28. The 39-year-old veteran currently owns career lows in GAA (3.07) and save percentage (.902). Combine that with his loose hold on the No. 1 goaltender job over James Reimer and Luongo is a pretty unreliable fantasy option at this point.