Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Monday
Luongo will be between the pipes for Monday's road tilt versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Luongo will be making his fourth straight appearance in the crease after posting a 2.63 GAA in his three most recent outings. The 38-year-old seems to be the clear No. 1 for the Panthers, despite early season speculation that he could be in line to split time with backup James Reimer. Historically, the netminder has underwhelmed versus New Jersey -- a lifetime 12-16-0 record and .912 save percentage.
