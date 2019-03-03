Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Sunday
Luongo will start between the pipes in Sunday's matchup with the visiting Senators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo will look to bounce back from his most recent outing, where the Quebec native gave up five goals on 46 shots in a shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Thursday. In Luongo's last four games, he went 2-0-2 and gave up 12 goals while posting a 3.16 GAA and .910 save percentage. The 39-year-old will take on a Senators team that is riding a seven-game losing streak and has scored just six goals in their last six games.
