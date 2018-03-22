Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Thursday
Luongo will be between the pipes versus Columbus on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo seems set to single-handedly get the Panthers into a playoff position, as he is 9-3-1 in his last 13 outings, along with a pair of shutouts and a .928 save percentage. According to coach Bob Boughner, the 38-year-old will see the bulk of the remaining starts, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering Florida is just one point out of a Wild Card spot.
