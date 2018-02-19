Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Tuesday
Luongo will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Luongo will be making just his second appearance in net since returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for 27 games. With the Panthers chasing a wild-card spot, fantasy owners can likely expect the 38-year-old to see the bulk of the starts moving forward. Toronto is scoring at a 3.26 goal per game rate and will look to get one in on Luongo early.
