Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Thirty-nine saves in OT loss

Luongo (thumb) returned from injured reserve against the Rangers on Saturday night and made 39 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss.

Bobby Lou had a rough start to the season and his numbers are higher than he or the kitties would like. Saturday was a busy game and he looked really sharp on some key saves. Let's hope the rust comes off quickly and Luongo can help the Panthers climb back toward a playoff spot.

