Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns aside 27 shots
Luongo made 27-of-29 saves in Monday's 6-2 victory against the Sharks.
After dropping five straight decisions, Luongo put together a small two-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break. The 39-year-old still owns a sub-.900 save percentage, the worst mark of his career. Luongo will look to get back to a .500 record after the break.
