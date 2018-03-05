Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns aside 39 shots in victory

Luongo stopped 39 of 40 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Sunday.

The veteran goaltender is really shaping into form and has the Panthers on the verge getting back into playoff position. Even including a hiccup last weekend that saw Luongo give up five goals to the Penguins, he is 5-1-0 with a .939 save percentage in the last six games. If Luongo keeps this up, he has a chance to finish the season first in save percentage.