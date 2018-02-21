Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns away 30 in 2-1 loss

Luongo saved 30 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Toronto.

The veteran made a number of impressive saves, as Toronto registered 11 high-danger scoring chances and only scored on one. Additionally, after missing 27 games with a lower-body injury, Luongo looked spry and confident. It's worth noting that Florida hosts Washington, Pittsburgh and Toronto in its next three games, so it's not a great upcoming schedule.