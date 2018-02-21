Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns away 30 in 2-1 loss
Luongo saved 30 of 31 shots during Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Toronto.
The veteran made a number of impressive saves, as Toronto registered 11 high-danger scoring chances and only scored on one. Additionally, after missing 27 games with a lower-body injury, Luongo looked spry and confident. It's worth noting that Florida hosts Washington, Pittsburgh and Toronto in its next three games, so it's not a great upcoming schedule.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Successful in return to crease•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will make first start since December•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Activated off IR•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Could return Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back at practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...