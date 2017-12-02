Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Turns away 30 in 2-1 loss

Luongo saved 30 of 32 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to San Jose.

The veteran entered with an impressive .944 save percentage and 1.98 GAA through his previous eight starts, so this checks out as another strong showing. Luongo's recent form has him in matchup-proof territory in the majority of fantasy settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories