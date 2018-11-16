Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Unable to hold lead

Luongo stopped 30 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. He allowed six goals.

The Jackets came in waves, just like angry wasps. And repeatedly stung Panthers stars like Keith Yandle, Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck, who were a combined minus-15. Luongo tried to hold his guys in the game, but just couldn't keep the 2-0 lead his team had provided him in the first. He'll shake this off and lead the kitties to success soon. Consider this an outlier.