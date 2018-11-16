Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Unable to hold lead
Luongo stopped 30 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. He allowed six goals.
The Jackets came in waves, just like angry wasps. And repeatedly stung Panthers stars like Keith Yandle, Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck, who were a combined minus-15. Luongo tried to hold his guys in the game, but just couldn't keep the 2-0 lead his team had provided him in the first. He'll shake this off and lead the kitties to success soon. Consider this an outlier.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pursuing fifth straight win•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Playing extremely well in return•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Continues hot start•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Back for more Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In a groove already•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...