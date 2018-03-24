Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Unavailable Saturday due to lower-body issue

Luongo is dealing with an upper-body injury that renders him unavailable for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Unfortunately, Florida's top netminder has had trouble staying healthy this season, having been limited to 29 starts through 72 games. The silver lining is that Panthers coach Bob Boughner doesn't sound too concerned about Luongo's latest injury. "He's definitely banged up a little bit," Boughner said. "Nothing major. Minor, but to the point where we want to make sure that we got two goalies in the lineup that both can play." James Reimer reportedly will take on the Coyotes at home Saturday, while 28-year-old Harri Sateri fills in as the emergency backup.