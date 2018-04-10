Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Will be back next season
Luongo has no plans to retire and will suit up for the Panthers for the 2018-19 campaign, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Considering Luongo is under contract through the 2021-22 season for $5.3 million per year, its not a shock to see he plans to play some more. The netminder told reporters he would like to see between 50-60 regular-season games, which is slightly higher than his previous two years. With 1001 outings under his belt, the 38-year-old leads all active goalies and needs just 29 more to move into second ahead of Patrick Roy and behind Martin Brodeur. As long as he is the starter, the Montreal native will offer top-end fantasy value.
